

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





The following is a list of cancellations and closures for Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

All school buses are cancelled in Wellington-Dufferin, including the city of Guelph. All schools are open except those dependent on transportation.

All school vehicles in Oxford, Elgin, Middlesex counties are CANCELLED for the day.

Most school bus routes have been cancelled in the Huron-Perth area.

All school buses in Lambton-Kent have been cancelled.

All school buses are cancelled in Windsor and Essex County.

Many bus routes in the Bluewater District have been cancelled. Click here for a full list.

All buses serving schools in Waterloo Region are running, all schools are open!

Storm Watch is sponsored by Fowler Tire.