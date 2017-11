CTV Kitchener





A teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brantford.

The collision brought emergency crews to King George Road, near Norman Street, around 4 p.m.

According to Brantford police, a 13 year old had been on a skateboard when they were hit by a vehicle.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Hamilton with injuries described as being serious, but not life-threatening.

It was not clear whether any charges would be laid.