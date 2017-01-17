Freezing rain made for icy streets and a messy drive on Tuesday. In one slippery spot, a half-dozen vehicles and a transport truck ended up off the road.

Three vehicles hit the ditch at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Hemlock Hill Dr. and Three Bridges Rd. near St. Jacobs.

Three more vehicles soon followed and before long a transport truck slid out of control, ending up on its side.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed while everything was being cleaned up.

Provincial police also closed Fife Rd. and Wellington County Rd. 32 near Guelph for more than an hour Tuesday morning after four vehicles went into the ditch.

And there were tie ups in town as well.

Drivers had to deal with what appear to be malfunctioning signal lights on the spur rail line in Kitchener.

Weber St. was closed between Wilhelm St. and Louisa St. as a result.

School buses didn't run across Southwestern Ontario, forcing parents to drive their children or have them stay home.

The freezing rain started early Tuesday went through the night.

The forecast high for Tuesday was 3 Celsius.