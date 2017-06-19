Featured
Shots fired at Cambridge home, police say
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 10:35AM EDT
Shorts were fired at the front porch and garage of a home in Cambridge’s south end, Waterloo Regional Police say.
According to police, the shots were heard “in the area of Southview Crescent,” a residential street near Water Street South and Myers Road, late Friday night.
Police say they believe the home was targeted by the shooter or shooters.
No injuries were reported.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.