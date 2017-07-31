

CTV Kitchener





A fire that destroyed a shed near a north Waterloo auto shop is now part of an investigation into several others in the same part of the city.

Since July 6, there have been seven suspicious fires in Waterloo’s Lakeshore Village, Lakeshore North and Conservation Meadows neighbourhoods.

The seventh fire at the list is Sunday’s morning’s shed fire, which occurred near Glen Forrest and Toll Gate boulevards.

The City of Waterloo is stepping up its patrols in the area, and officials say any suspicious activity observed in the area should be reported.