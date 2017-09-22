Featured
Second occupant of downed plane found dead; both victims identified
A search and rescue helicopter lands at the Goderich Municipal "Sky Harbour" Airport after a plane went missing. (Scott Miller/CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 4:17PM EDT
The remains of the second occupant of a plane that crashed into Lake Huron near the Goderich shoreline have been found.
Huron County OPP say the remains were found late Friday morning inside the remains of the two-seater Cessna 150 J. They were not far from where a woman’s body had been found one day earlier.
The victims of the plane crash have been identified as 36-year-old Brampton woman Veronica Draghici and 62-year-old Oakville man Edward Grodecki.
The Transportation Safety Board had been called in to investigate the crash.