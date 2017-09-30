

CTV Kitchener





After several setbacks and months of delays, the second LRT train has finally arrived in Waterloo Region.

It was shipped from Bombardier’s plant in Kingston just a few days ago.

The region’s first train arrived back in February but it wasn’t operational. Officials say Bombardier will be doing additional work on the train but it’s not clear when that will happen.

The new train is fully functional and will soon start test runs on a section of the track between Northfield Drive and the intersection at Erb and Caroline Street.

Two additional vehicles are expected to arrive before the end of October.