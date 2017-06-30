

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a vandalism spree encompassing several Waterloo Region District School Board properties.

The damage is believed to have been caused either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Affected properties include Sandhills Public School, Westheights Public School and the school board’s head office.

At the two schools, Pride flags were shredded and graffiti was spray-painted at the flagpoles.

Because Canadian flags on the same poles were untouched, the incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.

There was also damage at the WRDSB head office, where graffiti was left.