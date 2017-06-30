Featured
School vandalism spree sees 2 Pride flags shredded
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 30, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Police are investigating after a vandalism spree encompassing several Waterloo Region District School Board properties.
The damage is believed to have been caused either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Affected properties include Sandhills Public School, Westheights Public School and the school board’s head office.
At the two schools, Pride flags were shredded and graffiti was spray-painted at the flagpoles.
Because Canadian flags on the same poles were untouched, the incidents are being investigated as hate crimes.
There was also damage at the WRDSB head office, where graffiti was left.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.