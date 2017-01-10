

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo residents will soon get a chance to have their say about a possible expansion of the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The city is looking at building an addition to the Father David Bauer Driver facility for programming that would be moved there from the Adult Recreation Centre and Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre.

A second addition could also be built to address other needs for recreation space in the city.

No final decisions have been made on going ahead with the project.

Two public consultation meetings have been scheduled for Jan. 25 – one from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and one from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Both take place inside the rec centre, in the Hauser Haus.

Feedback from the sessions is expected to go to city councillors this spring.

More information is available on the city’s website.