

Emma Dillabough, CTV Kitchener





A unique program is helping people with limited mobility regain their movement.

Dancing with disAbility is the first program of its kind in Canada and is held once a week in a space donated by the Village of Winston Park seniors’ home in Kitchener.

Instructor Jill Simpson has been teaching dance for decades and was originally approached by the MS Society of Canada to put on a program for people with multiple sclerosis.

The program has since opened up to include anyone with any kind of movement disorder.

The class begins with a gentle warmup and then Simpson starts getting creative.

She paints elaborate images with words which help participants better visualise their actions and move to the music.

"We're using our imagination to tell a story,” she says.

“Often we can get those limbs to move way more smoothly.”

Karin Worth has trouble moving her legs and has been participating since the program began. She says the class is about more than just exercise; it’s also helped her make friends and build self-confidence.

The class is designed to help people relax and move their bodies freely and Simpson says the most rewarding part of her job is seeing people make progress.

“It makes my heart sing,” she says.

“[People go from] being able to lift their hands a couple of inches and then at the end of the month being able to reach up. The look on their face says it all.”

The program continues in January at the Village of Winston Park and Simpson says it has become so popular she’s hoping to expand to a second location in the New Year.