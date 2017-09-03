

CTV Kitchener





Police have released photos of four people who they believe are responsible for a robbery in Waterloo.

It happened in a University Avenue East parking lot back on August 21.

Police say the four suspects robbed a 24-year-old man and then ran off.

They all had dark skin and were in their late teens or early 20s.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-653-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.