A man has died after being hit by a train outside St. Marys on Friday.

Perth County OPP were called to the train tracks near Perth Line 14 and Perth Road 125 just after 8:30 p.m.

That’s where they found the body of the man.

OPP say he was struck by a southbound VIA Rail train.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

His name has not been released.