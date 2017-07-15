Featured
Pedestrian struck and killed by train near St. Marys
A Via Rail sign is seen in Halifax on Thursday, June 13, 2013. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:54PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:59PM EDT
A man has died after being hit by a train outside St. Marys on Friday.
Perth County OPP were called to the train tracks near Perth Line 14 and Perth Road 125 just after 8:30 p.m.
That’s where they found the body of the man.
OPP say he was struck by a southbound VIA Rail train.
The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and foul play is not suspected.
His name has not been released.
