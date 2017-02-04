

CTV Kitchener





The potential presence of a dangerous bacteria in PC Organics brand strained baby food has prompted a nationwide recall.

Loblaw is recalling the packages of PC Organics Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the product may permit growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The CFIA says that food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Nausea, vomiting, fatigue, blurred or double vision, respiratory failure and paralysis are some symptoms that can develop after consuming products with Clostridium botulinum. In some cases it could be fatal.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses.

For more information, head to the CFIA’s website.