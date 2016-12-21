

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The owner of a dog that bit two children in Cambridge earlier this year will not be facing any charges over the animal’s behaviour.

In April, the dog – whose name is Vlad – bit a 12-year-old boy. In September, he bit a five-year-old girl who was biking on the Bob McMullen Linear Trail.

In both cases, family members said, the dog’s owner showed no concern for the children and simply walked away.

The dog was later seized by the City of Cambridge, and has been living at Animal Services Cambridge ever since.

On Wednesday, the case was in court – where a lawyer representing the city said that the dog had been surrendered to the city by its owner, and the matter resolved without legal action.

As a result, the owner will not be facing any charges.

Not present for the court appearance was Michelle Hearn, the mother of the five-year-old girl bitten in September.

She says she was told that there was no need for her to be there, and given a “100 per cent guarantee” that there wouldn’t be any decisions made.

“We do our best to keep everyone informed,” said Dennis Purcell, the city’s director of building and enforcement. “These things happen very fast.”

Purcell says attempts will be made to rehabilitate the dog.

“If they deem the dog is not able to be rehabilitated, they will return it to animal control and under the written agreement it will be put down,” he said.

No matter what, officials say, Vlad will not be returned to his previous owner.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman