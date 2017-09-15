

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries following a house fire in Cambridge Thursday evening.

Nineteen firefighters responded to the home on Moffat Creek Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said there were three people in the home at the time of the fire. All of them managed to get out of the home safely.

A 20 year old was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said majority of the damage was done to the inside of the home and that firefighters managed to put it out fairly quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and police are saying it is not being treated as suspicious.