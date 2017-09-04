

CTV Kitchener





An OPP officer was injured Monday after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the officer pulled a car over at Highway 403 and Hurontario Street around 9 a.m.

Sometime during the stop the car sped off, dragging the officer approximately 200 metres.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt has identified the officer as PC Patrick Chatelain.

While Chatelain's injuries were initially believed to be critical, Schmidt says the officer is expected to be released from hospital by Monday afternoon.

Police have released a photo of the vehicle, described as a charcoal grey Chrysler 300 with the Quebec license plate FLK8756.

ADVISORY: #OPP requesting the public's assistance locating a Chrysler 300 C with Quebec Plate FLK8756 -Call 9-1-1 if seen @PeelPoliceMedia pic.twitter.com/agTSq4WZLg — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 4, 2017

Peel police say there may have been four people inside the vehicle but no descriptions have been released.