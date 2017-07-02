

CTV Kitchener





The eastbound lanes of Highway 7 in New Hamburg were shut down for a short time Sunday after a crash at the Peel Street/Haysville Road intersection.

Police say a vehicle tried to make a left turn onto Peel Street.

Another vehicle, travelling in the opposite direction, slammed into its side.

Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 7 at Peel Street/Haysville Road has now reopened.

Police say charges are pending.