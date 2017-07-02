Featured
New Hamburg crash sends five people to hospital
Pickup truck damaged in a crash on Highway 7 in New Hamburg. (July 2, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2017 4:08PM EDT
The eastbound lanes of Highway 7 in New Hamburg were shut down for a short time Sunday after a crash at the Peel Street/Haysville Road intersection.
Police say a vehicle tried to make a left turn onto Peel Street.
Another vehicle, travelling in the opposite direction, slammed into its side.
Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 7 at Peel Street/Haysville Road has now reopened.
Police say charges are pending.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.