

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man shot by police in central Kitchener early Thursday morning is said to be in stable condition as he recovers in an intensive care unit.

Authorities say the 39-year-old man was shot on Ottawa Street South, near Courtland Avenue, just after midnight.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man had been pulled over by a police officer who was investigating a driving complaint.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

They say that the man was shot in the torso, and a conducted energy weapon was also used by police during the traffic stop.

Ottawa Street was closed west of Courtland through the morning as police and the SIU investigated at the scene.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa