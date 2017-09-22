

CTV Kitchener





A man was grabbed and sexually assaulted by two men he did not know while walking in Kitchener, police say.

It happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. last Saturday, as the man was walking near Old Chicopee and Daimler drivers.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area around that time.

A few days earlier, another man reported being sexually assaulted while walking on a nearby community path, near River Road. It is not clear if there is any connection between the two incidents.