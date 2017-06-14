Featured
Man dead following single-vehicle crash north of Goderich
A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash north of Goderich on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to St. Augustine Line just north of Dungannon Road around 7 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said the man was the driver and the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was driving along St. Augustine Line when they said he lost control of his pickup truck. The truck rolled into a ditch, ejecting the driver.
St. Augustine Line is closed between Glen's Hill Road and Dungannon Road. Police expect the road to reopen by midnight.
They have not released the man’s identity or what caused the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
