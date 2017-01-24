Featured
Man arrested after barricading himself in Stratford apartment
A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 10:51AM EST
Stratford Police say that a man in crisis barricaded himself inside an apartment Tuesday morning.
Police officers responded to the Buckingham Drive apartment building around 6 a.m.
They ended up going into the apartment, where the 29-year-old man was taken into custody.
Police say they’re still investigating the incident, and expect to lay charges.
No injuries were reported.
