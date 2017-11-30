

CTV Kitchener





Park your car with lots of caution, fa la la la la la la la la.

‘Tis the season for fewer on-street options, fa la la la la la la la la.

Friday is Dec. 1 – the day when the rules around parking on roads in Kitchener and Guelph change for the winter.

In Kitchener, vehicles cannot be left on any street between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to March 31.

The city can also declare a snow event, meaning no on-street parking is allowed at any time. This is typically done due to significant snowfall.

The City of Cambridge’s ban covers the same hours, although it doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, ending March 15. Snow events in Cambridge follow the same rules as those in Kitchener, although the two cities declare such events separately.

In Guelph, no on-street parking is allowed between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to March 31.

The city does allow a certain number of exemptions per property, details of which are available here.

Waterloo’s on-street parking is handled through a registration system. There are no specific rules for winter, other than that no on-street parking is allowed when the city declares a snow ban.