Incident on Vanier Drive sends one man to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 5:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 16, 2017 6:37PM EDT
Police are investigating an incident in a Kitchener residence that resulted in one man being taken to hospital.
Officers were called to a building on Vanier Drive around 10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Inside they found a man with injuries to his hands.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other details about the incident have been released.
However Waterloo Regional Police say there’s no concern for public safety.