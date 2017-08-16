

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating an incident in a Kitchener residence that resulted in one man being taken to hospital.

Officers were called to a building on Vanier Drive around 10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Inside they found a man with injuries to his hands.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details about the incident have been released.

However Waterloo Regional Police say there’s no concern for public safety.