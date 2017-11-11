Featured
Head-on crash in St. Jacobs
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 1:58PM EST
Two cars collided head-on in St. Jacobs Friday night, sending a number of people to hospital.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 85, just south of Sawmill Road.
The force of the crash caused significant damage to both cars.
Police say several people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
No word yet on any charges.