Hazmat team called in to investigate a death at a UW student residence
Emergency crews investigate the death of a woman at a University of Waterloo residence on Jan. 12, 2016.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 10:19PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say they're investigating the death of a female at a University of Waterloo student residence.
Police and firefighters were called to a building on Seagram Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The fire department's hazardous materials unit was also called in to assist.
Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours, but police are not releasing any more information about the death at this time.
