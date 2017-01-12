

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they're investigating the death of a female at a University of Waterloo student residence.

Police and firefighters were called to a building on Seagram Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The fire department's hazardous materials unit was also called in to assist.

Emergency crews were on the scene for several hours, but police are not releasing any more information about the death at this time.