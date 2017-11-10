

The Canadian Press





Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk, without lights and the wrong direction on an expressway in Guelph.

Provincial police say they received reports of a "dark vehicle" travelling the wrong way on the Hanlon Parkway -- headed toward Highway 401 -- at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

They say officers located the vehicle -- a black Jaguar -- in a ditch just north of Highway 401.

A 27-year-old Waterloo man faces charges, including dangerous driving and impaired driving.

OPP say the man's driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days and his car impounded for a week.

He is to appear in Guelph court on Dec. 12.