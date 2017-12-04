

CTV Kitchener





A homebuilt aircraft hit a tree as it attempted to land after encountering problems in the air, police say.

The aircraft had been attempting to make an emergency landing at the Guelph Airpark early Saturday afternoon.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the field. The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to Wellington County OPP, the pilot had taken off from the airpark around 12:10 a.m., then noticed an engine issue after about 15 minutes.

While trying to land at the airpark, the aircraft hit a tree and missed the runway, making a hard landing in a neighbouring cornfield with its nose down.

The aircraft received minor damage.