A landmark restaurant in Petersburg closed its doors for good Saturday night.

The Blue Moon has been sold to a new owner.

As a final farewell, the owner and loyal patrons gathered for a goodbye party.

“There’s lots of tears and hugs to all the staff and to me,” says former owner Bev Finnegan. “And customer to each other. They’re all sad they won’t be able to come back here as a restaurant.”

The building will not continue as a restaurant under the new owner.

The Blue Moon is just one of three restaurants in Waterloo Region closing this month.

The Queen's Tavern in Ayr and Conestogo’s Blackforest Inn will also be shutting their doors.