

The Canadian Press





General Motors and the union representing about 2,500 striking workers at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., are expected to resume talks today aimed at ending a strike that's into its fourth week.

The members of Unifor Local 88 walked off the job a little more than three weeks ago on Sept. 17 as union negotiators worked to have GM designate the CAMI plant as the lead producer of the Equinox SUV.

The union said last Thursday that the two sides had "worked through a lot of the contract language" but remained far apart on job security and economic issues.

Local 88 president Dan Borthwick says the union's master bargaining committee took a break over the Thanksgiving weekend and met this morning.

He says the union's position will remain the same as it was last Thursday when it meets with the company's bargaining team.

Job security at the CAMI plant has been a major issue, with Unifor seeking to prevent work done by its members from being moved to Mexico, where GM also produces the Equinox SUV.

Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid said Friday that he had spoken with both sides and that neither had asked for government support to keep the Equinox lines in the province.

Duguid said the dispute was "rippling through" Ontario's supply chain economy and urged both parties to reach an agreement.

Dias dismissed GM's latest contract offer last week as "fluff," saying it still allowed the company to shift resources away from the Ingersoll plant.