

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Special weather statement has been issued for Southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada.

A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for Essex-Windsor, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and the Middlesex-London area.

A system moving towards Ontario is expected to bring freezing rain Monday evening, through Tuesday morning. A risk of freezing drizzle is in the forecast for Monday evening, becoming freezing rain after midnight. Several hours of freezing rain are expected.