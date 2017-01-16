Featured
Freezing Rain Warnings in effect, system approaches
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 7:10AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 9:05AM EST
A Special weather statement has been issued for Southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada.
A Freezing Rain Warning has been issued for Essex-Windsor, Elgin County, Sarnia-Lambton and the Middlesex-London area.
A system moving towards Ontario is expected to bring freezing rain Monday evening, through Tuesday morning. A risk of freezing drizzle is in the forecast for Monday evening, becoming freezing rain after midnight. Several hours of freezing rain are expected.
