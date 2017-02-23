Featured
Fire closes Wellington at Ahrens in Kitchener
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:11AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 7:37AM EST
Crews from a number of fire stations were called to a blaze at a multi-unit building Thursday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m., Kitchener firefighters responded to a fire at the corner of Wellington Street and Ahrens Street.
Officials say one person was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The intersection was blocked as crews staged to contain the fire.
A cause of the fire has not been determined.
