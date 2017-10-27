

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Friday morning in a collision involving three transport trucks on Highway 401 near the border of Kitchener, Cambridge and North Dumfries.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Cedar Creek Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

According to the OPP, the person who died had been trapped in their truck in the aftermath of the crash. Their name has not been released publicly.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash had caused an “unbelievable amount of damage” which would require a lengthy and difficult cleanup.

At the scene, it was apparent that a substantial amount of debris had spilled from at least one of the trucks.

The cause of the crash was not immediately apparent.

All eastbound lanes remained closed at Cedar Creek as of 10:30 a.m. Schmidt said the highway could remain closed for much of the day, depending on the progress of the cleanup.

With files from CTV Toronto