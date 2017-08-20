

Millions of people across Canada and U.S. are eagerly anticipating Monday’s solar eclipse.

But to see it, you’ll need special eclipse glasses.

Without the glasses you could cause permanent damage to your eyes.

“The problem with the back of the eye is that there's no pain sensors, so all this damage can occur without you even knowing about it until it's far too late,” says Ralph Chou, a University of Waterloo optometry professor and president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Staring at the sun for as little as a few seconds without the glasses can cause harm.

NASA says solar eclipse glasses should be marked with the code “ISO 12312-2.”

While they only cost a few dollars, finding a pair ahead of the eclipse has become a challenge.

Stores across Waterloo Region are sold out. KW Telescope says it only has enough glasses for those who pre-ordered a pair.

Fourteen states across the U.S. will see a total eclipse.

Canada will only experience a partial eclipse, with Victoria being the best place to watch with 90% of the sun’s rays blocked out.

In Southwestern Ontario the sun will be 70 to 80% obscured.

The best time to view the solar eclipse will be around 2:30 p.m.

Canada will experience a total solar eclipse in 2024.