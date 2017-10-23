

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters from multiple stations were called to a dairy farm in rural Oxford County Monday morning.

A report of a fire brought crews to a property on Oxford Road 33, north of Woodstock and west of Innerkip, around 7:30 a.m.

Kylie McDonald, whose family owns the farm, says some of her relatives had noticed smoke coming from a barn and tried to save some of its contents – only to see the fire start to spark.

“As soon as it sparked, they got out of there and everything just went up in flames,” she said.

“It was thick, black smoke and a lot of fire.”

The barn, which contained straw and feed, was destroyed. No people or animals were hurt.

“It could have been a lot worse. We’re really thankful it was just the feed,” McDonald said.

It is believed that the fire may have started with wet straw spontaneously combusting.