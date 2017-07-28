

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Six Nations man last seen more than a month ago.

Police announced Friday that a 24-year-old Six Nations woman had been charged with being an accessory to the death of Douglas Hill after the fact.

A 35-year-old Brantford woman is facing the same accusation, while a 17-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder.

Hill’s remains have not been found. He was last seen alive on the morning of June 24. Police say their investigation remains active.

“I am urging anyone with any information, no matter how trivial, to contact Six Nations Police,” Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said in a statement.

“As a community, we need to bring resolution to the family of Douglas Hill.”

Earlier this week, police issued an appeal to the public for information about a dark-coloured SUV that they believe may be connected to the case.

The SUV, which may have front-end damage, was seen June 24 on Sutherland Road in Chippewa of the Thames First Nations. Police believe it may have been headed toward the Oneida of the Thames First Nation or the community of Muncie.