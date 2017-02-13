

The last school year was the first one in quite some time in which no children in Waterloo Region were hurt while riding a school bus to or from school.

Buses for both the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Region Catholic School Board are managed by Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.

According to that organization, not a single student injury was reported during the 2015-16 school year.

The number of injuries on buses in Waterloo Region has been in a steady decline since 2011-12, when five were reported.

While nobody was hurt, school buses were involved in 48 collisions during the 2015-16 school year. That number is down from the 53 collisions that occurred in 2014-15, but up from each of the three years prior to that.

Bus delays were also an issue, with buses running at least 50 minutes late on 33 separate occasions last year. By way of contrast, the same thing happened 18 times on average during the four previous school years.

Most of those delays were blamed on either mechanical failure or driver absence.

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo