Crash at roundabout leads to charge for OPP officer
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 1:24PM EST
An OPP officer is charged with a traffic offence following a two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township, west of Woodstock.
The collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, at Road 68 and Line 37.
According to the OPP, a police cruiser was entering the roundabout when it hit a van that was making its way around the roundabout.
An Oxford County OPP constable with three years of experience is charged with failing to yield to traffic.
Nobody was injured in the collision, and neither vehicle received significant damage.
