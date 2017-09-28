

CTV Kitchener





The union representing 12,000 employees of Ontario’s 24 colleges could strike or be locked out by mid-October.

The conciliator working with the colleges and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union has issued a ‘no-board’ report, which means a strike or lockout is possible as of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Union officials say they hope the development will help spur an agreement between the two sides.

Five days’ notice would have to be given for any strike or lockout to take place.

OPSEU represents professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians at Ontario’s community colleges.