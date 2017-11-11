Featured
Careless driving charge laid in head-on crash
Head-on crash in St. Jacobs sent several people to hospital. (Nov. 10, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 1:58PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 11, 2017 4:54PM EST
Two cars collided head-on in St. Jacobs Friday night.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 85, just south of Sawmill Road.
The force of the crash caused significant damage to both cars.
Waterloo Regional Police say one of the drivers had a medical emergency which caused the collision.
Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the drivers has been charged with careless driving.