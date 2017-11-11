

CTV Kitchener





Two cars collided head-on in St. Jacobs Friday night.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 85, just south of Sawmill Road.

The force of the crash caused significant damage to both cars.

Waterloo Regional Police say one of the drivers had a medical emergency which caused the collision.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the drivers has been charged with careless driving.