Car crashes into living room; weather conditions blamed
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 1:24PM EST
One person suffered minor injuries Monday evening when a car crashed into a house in Brantford.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Dunsdon Street.
Brantford police say the driver lost control of the car due to weather conditions, at which point the car crashed through a fence and into the house, ending up in the living room.
It was not immediately clear whether the driver would be charged.