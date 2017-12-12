

CTV Kitchener





One person suffered minor injuries Monday evening when a car crashed into a house in Brantford.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a home on Dunsdon Street.

Brantford police say the driver lost control of the car due to weather conditions, at which point the car crashed through a fence and into the house, ending up in the living room.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver would be charged.