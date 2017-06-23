Featured
Cambridge man charged for allegedly luring child
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 6:36AM EDT
A Cambridge man has been charged after regional police received a report from a girl alleging that a man, known to her, committed a sexual offence.
Officials said the alleged incident happened this month and on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Cambridge home and seized electronics.
At that time, officers arrested the 43 year old.
He has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, possession of child porn and accessing child porn.
Police have not released his name.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Waterloo kitchen fire causes $50K in damage, displaces residents for night
- Woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township
- Cambridge man charged for allegedly luring child
- Woman who never registered as nurse pleads guilty to fraud
- One OPSEU unit accepts new contract; a second rejects deal