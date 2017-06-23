

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man has been charged after regional police received a report from a girl alleging that a man, known to her, committed a sexual offence.

Officials said the alleged incident happened this month and on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Cambridge home and seized electronics.

At that time, officers arrested the 43 year old.

He has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, possession of child porn and accessing child porn.

Police have not released his name.