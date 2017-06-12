Featured
Cambridge man assaulted in Riverside Park
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 7:14AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a 31-year-old Cambridge man was assaulted in Riverside Park on Sunday night.
Several cruisers were seen in the area.
The man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victim was attacked by someone he knew. No charges have been laid.
