Authors based in Kitchener-Waterloo have put out a book tailored to those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

It’s a collection of five books that explore original stories of gardening, Christmas, hockey, railroads and love.

Rachel Thompson is a publisher whose company, Marlena Books, is creating picture books for the niche market.

“A lot of individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia, if they are reading a traditional fiction book, they will sometimes forget a chapter they have read previously or get lost in the text,” she said.

The idea came after Thompson realized her grandmother, whom was diagnosed with early onset dementia, could still read despite the diagnosis.

“We were sitting at a table just like this and she read the headline of a newspaper out loud perfectly. We all just kind of sat there shocked and once I realized she could read. I went online to find some books for her and I couldn't find any,” said Thompson.

The Marlena Books’ font is well spaced out and the writing appears on half the page. The margins are narrow and there are visual cues to help the reader stay on track.

As of March, books will available online for $25.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Nadia Matos.