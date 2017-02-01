Featured
Barn fire kills 4,000 pigs
Barn destroyed by fire in Lambton County on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:44AM EST
Fire officials say thousands of pigs were killed in a large barn fire east of Sarnia.
Plympton-Wyoming fire Chief Steve Clemens says the barn was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene yesterday.
Clemens says about four-thousand pigs were inside the structure and they all perished.
A damage estimate is yet to be determined and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.