

The Canadian Press





Fire officials say thousands of pigs were killed in a large barn fire east of Sarnia.

Plympton-Wyoming fire Chief Steve Clemens says the barn was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene yesterday.

Clemens says about four-thousand pigs were inside the structure and they all perished.

A damage estimate is yet to be determined and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate.