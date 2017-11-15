Featured
Ban on disconnecting hydro over unpaid bills now in effect
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 11:00AM EST
Beginning today, hydro customers can't be disconnected for non-payment of their bill.
The Ontario Energy Board says requires utilities also are required reconnect home currently disconnected for non-payment without charge.
The winter disconnection ban extends from today to April 30.
The OEB has also banned the use of load control devices on homes during the same period and required electricity distributors to remove existing devices on homes, again without charge.