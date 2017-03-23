

CTV Kitchener





An argument between two drivers escalated when one of them grabbed an axe out of his vehicle, Brantford Police say.

Police say they’re investigating the dispute – which broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a parking lot near Dalhousie Street and Park Avenue – as a case of road rage.

They believe it started as an argument over a parking spot, before one of the drivers pulled out an axe that was more than one metre long.

After that, police say, the man with the axe got back in his vehicle and drove away.

He is described as a white man in his late 20s with a goatee.

Police say his vehicle is a 2007 black, four-door Audi vehicle that was stolen from Waterloo Region last week.