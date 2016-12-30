Featured
Auto exec, healer and author among 100 new Order of Canada appointees
Ray Tanguay, Chairman of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, speaks at a press conference in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 5, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Geoff Robins)
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:23PM EST
Three people with ties to this part of the country were among the 100 named to the Order of Canada on Friday.
Included in that number is Ray Tanguay, who lives in Kitchener and headed up Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada for more than a decade.
Award-winning children’s author Deborah Ellis, who lives in Simcoe, is also being admitted to the order, as is Six Nations elder and healer Janice Longboat.
All three of them are being named members of the order.
Other honourees include throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis, former Ontario Lieutenant-Governor David Onley, and former federal Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff.
