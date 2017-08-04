

CTV Kitchener





Residents and businesses in several local communities affected by flooding in late June may be eligible for disaster relief funding.

The province has announced that it is accepting applications

Communities where people may be eligible for the funding include parts of West Montrose, Harriston, Palmerston, Clifford and Drayton, as well as areas to the northeast like Grand Valley and New Tecumseh.

The funding covers damage to homes and their contents, small businesses, farms (not including crops) and offices of not-for-profit organizations.

Applications for funding are open until Dec. 1. More information is available on the province’s website.