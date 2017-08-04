Featured
Affected by flooding? You may be eligible for disaster relief money
With their road flooded out in Drayton, these two people took to a canoe. (Rosie Joostema, Drayton)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 1:27PM EDT
Residents and businesses in several local communities affected by flooding in late June may be eligible for disaster relief funding.
The province has announced that it is accepting applications
Communities where people may be eligible for the funding include parts of West Montrose, Harriston, Palmerston, Clifford and Drayton, as well as areas to the northeast like Grand Valley and New Tecumseh.
The funding covers damage to homes and their contents, small businesses, farms (not including crops) and offices of not-for-profit organizations.
Applications for funding are open until Dec. 1. More information is available on the province’s website.