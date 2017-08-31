

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A fire that sent a large plume of smoke over parts of Kitchener and Waterloo has been ruled accidental.

The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. at an auto yard on Guelph Street in Kitchener, near the Conestoga Parkway bridge.

The smoke was visible to drivers along the highway, as well as to people in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Fire officials say the fire began while a man was drilling to drain fluids from a vehicle at the back of the property.

A spark from the drilling caused the vehicle to catch fire. It soon spread to a second vehicle.

Workers in the yard attempted to extinguish the flames with fire extinguishers. When that failed, and with the fire starting to spread to a nearby shed, they called 911.

Fire is now under control, smoke may migrate at lower levels. Residents in Guelph and Lancaster St area advised to close windows. pic.twitter.com/QgxSKKsbg1 — Rob Martin (@DC_RMartin) August 31, 2017

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control less than an hour after it began.

By that point, multiple vehicles had been destroyed and the shed had been heavily damaged.

A Ministry of the Environment team was called in due to concerns about potential contamination. Storm drains at the scene were plugged to ensure no chemicals leaked into the wastewater system.

With reporting by Tyler Calver