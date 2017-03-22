Featured
630 high school students suspended for missing immunization records
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 10:57PM EDT
Wellington Dufferin Guelph public health suspended 630 high school students Wednesday because their immunization records were not up to date.
Ontario law requires parents to immunize their children and provide proof of it to public health if they want their children to attend school.
Students will remain suspended until a parent provides an immunization form, an exemption form or once 20 days run up, whichever comes first.
2400 elementary students could face suspension if they are not able to provide immunization records by their deadline, April 4.
